He Left His Body Thousands of Times: "Nothing Is As It Seems" | Darius J. Wright
What is happening
What is happening
9678 followers
2
140 views • 14 hours ago

 Premiered 5 hours ago #nde #obe #inspired

Darius J. Wright has left his body thousands of times, and what he discovered shakes most people's perception of reality. In this powerful 2nd interview with Darius, he answers many questions that arose after our first conversation and shares the truth about fear, AI, the reincarnation trap, and how love is the only way out. Prepare to see that nothing is as it seems.


Timecodes:

00:00 - What Is Evil? This World as an Inverted Heaven

01:45 - Welcome Darius J. Wright: Out-of-Body Master

03:24 - What Are OBEs? Returning to the Divine State

06:14 - Viewing the Future & Soul Memories

10:12 - What Happens After Physical Death

14:31 - Fear, Limitation, and the Illusion of Control

20:18 - False Light, Reincarnation Trap & Soul Sovereignty

27:40 - Remote Viewing vs. Astral Travel

31:00 - Is This Realm a Simulation or Inversion?

36:44 - Free Will, Energy, and Hidden Powers

42:51 - Awakening Dormant Human Abilities

47:00 - AI, Transhumanism & the Spiritual Divide

53:12 - DNA Activation, Healing, and Internal Power

62:47 - Forgiveness, Evil & Unconditional Love

66:25 - Criticism, Disinfo Allegations & The Great Work

72:00 - Earthly Distractions vs. True Ascension

78:00 - Fear of Death & The Rice Experiment

81:15 - Darius’ Future School & Mission

84:03 - Final Message: "Show Me Me Without Limits"


Disclaimer:

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Next Level Soul, its subsidiaries, or any entities they represent.


#nde #obe #inspired

feargodevilloveconsciousnesssouldelusiondivinitysourceout of bodydarius j wrightallness
