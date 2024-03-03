Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan
channel image
Worldview Report
0 Subscribers
38 views
Published Yesterday

The U.S. Air Force Central Command completed its first airdrop of 66 food pallets into Gaza which contains around 38,000 meals. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports on whether the aid is enough as famine looms among fleeing Palestinians.

Keywords
politicsusgazaaid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket