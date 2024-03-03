U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

The U.S. Air Force Central Command completed its first airdrop of 66 food pallets into Gaza which contains around 38,000 meals. NBC News' Matt Bradley reports on whether the aid is enough as famine looms among fleeing Palestinians.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.