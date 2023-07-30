Sen. Feinstein’s Brain Melts Down DURING A VOTE!



By now everyone knows that 90-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein has no business holding public office — everyone except Dianne Feinstein, that is. Her most recent episode: attempting to pontificate about the importance of defense spending during a Senate vote when all that was required of her was to say "aye." An aide came to her rescue but not before the awkward episode had made everyone in the room cringe. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the ongoing deterioration of Dianne Feinstein and why no one will do anything about it because even in her incapacitated state she continues to serve the interests of the powerful.