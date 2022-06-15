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Sudden Adult Deaths (SADS) But Of Course It Is Nothing To Do
With The Jabbing.
https://rumble.com/v18jn3j-sudden-adult-deaths-sads-but-of-course-it-is-nothing-to-do-with-the-jabbing.html
GB NEWS INTERVIEW Dutch opinion maker Eva Vlaardingerbroek who is a host on various platforms and a former politician.
Sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) is when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest 'THEY SAY' can't be found. A cardiac arrest is when your heart suddenly stops pumping blood around your body. This stops your breathing and starves your brain of oxygen.
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg