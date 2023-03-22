A fellow fighter, who is among those who were qualified to invest in the G-series private equity, bravely stood up to protest: "Screw you CCP! Let’s see who can hold on to the end!"

https://gettr.com/post/p2bw6ilcfa1

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】3/18/2023 A fellow fighter, who is among those who were qualified to invest in the G-series private equity, bravely stood up to protest. Here is his message to the CCP: "Screw you! Let’s see who can hold on to the end!"

【#立即释放郭文贵先生】3/18/2023 一位老椅子战友勇敢站出来喊话中共：“去你妈的！看我们谁能够一直坚持到底！”

