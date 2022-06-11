11.06.22 Trump DeSantsis

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This is all theatre. Does no one remember Trump in 2016? This is straight out of the WWE playbook.My thoughts on Desantsis as well as a breakdown of why this ridiculousness is nothing more than smoke and mirrors.
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Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
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