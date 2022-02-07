© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Card of the Day for Monday, February 7, 2022 - All About Communication
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • February 07, 2022
Today's card message is all about communication and speaking our truths. If you are interested in distance Reiki or would like some customized meditation coaching to help establish a meditation practice, please contact me at [email protected].
Link for lepidolite mentioned in the video: https://crystalstones.com/lepidolite/
I hope everyone has a great week ahead!
Link for lepidolite mentioned in the video: https://crystalstones.com/lepidolite/
I hope everyone has a great week ahead!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.