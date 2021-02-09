© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The People Of California Are Standing Up & Gavin Newsom Is About To Be Shown The Door!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • February 09, 2021
Nearly 1.5 signatures have been garnered to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. With a little over a month before the deadline, just over 300,000 signatures are needed to recall him for his tyranny. https://RecallGavin2020.com's Orrin Heatlie joins me in this episode to discuss Newsom's crimes against the people and their efforts to hold him accountable.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-people-of-california-are-standing-up-gavin-newsom-is-about-to-be-shown-the-door/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-people-of-california-are-standing-up-gavin-newsom-is-about-to-be-shown-the-door/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.