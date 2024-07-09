BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Protein Doughnut | Amazing Recipe
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
45 followers
1
354 views • 10 months ago

Shop healthy and organic ingredients only at BrighteonStore.com


Protein Doughnut


Ingredients


For the doughnuts:

90g Organic Oats

30g Organic Whey Protein Powder

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1 medium egg

60ml maple syrup

60ml almond milk

2 tbsp. Smooth Peanut Butter

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil


For the topping:

200g low-fat cream cheese

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Sweetener of choice (like maple syru[)

1 tbsp. matcha powder



Method

1. Preheat oven to 200°C or 180°C for fan-assisted.


2. Next, combine Oats, whey protein, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Mix until the ingredients are well-distributed. Set aside for a moment.


3. Place the egg, maple syrup, milk, peanut butter and vanilla into a blender and process until smooth.


4. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and gently fold few until just a few lumps remain, and you can't see any dry powder anymore.


5. Grease a doughnut pan with coconut oil and pour the batter into the doughnut holes, up to just under the rim.


6. Place onto the middle shelf of the oven for 11-13 minutes, or until an inserted knife comes out clean. Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then remove from the pan and allow to cool completely.


7. To make the topping, simply whisk the cream cheese, sweetener, vanilla and matcha until smooth. Dip each doughnut into the topping and set in the fridge. Store covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealthy foodwellnesscookingbakinghealthy livinggood food
