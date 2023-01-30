Dr. Naomi Wolf: The Vaccine is Genocidal

If you think the vaccine was done with good intentions, then you need to watch this video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Explains Pfizer’s Concerning Genocidal Nature Wreaking Havoc On The American People

https://rumble.com/v27i79q-dr.-naomi-wolf-explains-pfizers-concerning-genocidal-nature-wreaking-havoc-.html





HealthImpactNews - PERFORMERS COLLAPSING ON CAMERA OR STAGE IN 2022-2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J198HBz0PDdg/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com