‘GIANT OBSCENE EXPERIMENT' -- THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT IS COLLAPSING INTO DEPRAVITY
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

Sky News contributor Prue MacSween says woke ideas are becoming a “plague” infesting the world, as a Norwegian actress faces up to three years in prison for saying men cannot become lesbians.


Sky News Australia

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/giant-obscene-experiment-the-world-as-we-know-it-collapsing-with-woke-ideas/ar-AA15rmrT?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=aee68e8ae22c4c0db7b668bc5a61088b


