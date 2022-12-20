‘GIANT OBSCENE EXPERIMENT' -- THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT IS COLLAPSING INTO DEPRAVITY

Sky News contributor Prue MacSween says woke ideas are becoming a “plague” infesting the world, as a Norwegian actress faces up to three years in prison for saying men cannot become lesbians.
KEEP THE FULL ARMOR OF GOD ON AT ALL TIMES..!!!
Source:
Sky News Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/giant-obscene-experiment-the-world-as-we-know-it-collapsing-with-woke-ideas/ar-AA15rmrT?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=aee68e8ae22c4c0db7b668bc5a61088b
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.