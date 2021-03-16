© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Border Armageddon: Four on Terror Watchlist Arrested on Southern Border As Biden Crisis Spirals Out of Control
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 16, 2021
Owen Shroyer is back behind the news desk warning Americans of the massive crisis at the border not just being ignored by the White House and Democrats, but they are actually promoting the invasion. Alex Jones breaks into studio with huge news involving the COVID shot where years ago documents explain how this will be used to cull the human race. Attorney Angus Lee joins to discuss the failure of law enforcement, but more importantly the failure of attorneys to stop the on going rioting in Portland, Oregon. Owen also highlights how leftist liberal culture is ushering in the fall of civilization.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.