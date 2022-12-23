Brain Chips, Robots, Vaccines, Free Energy & One World Government

Sam and Thomas discuss the one world government agenda, Ukraine/Russia War, US corruption, Nerolink Brainchips, Robots, Vaccines, Free Energy, Economy and much more
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)
https://twitter.com/AlphaOmegaEnrg
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews
cash.app/$weaponizednews
Sources:
https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1606040874554572800
https://twitter.com/search?q=Brainchips&src=typed_query
FTX
https://twitter.com/SBF_FTX
https://twitter.com/GRDecter/status/1605759654348439552/photo/1
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-bigger-ftx-scandal-is-effective-altruism/
https://www.fhi.ox.ac.uk/press/overview/
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/twitter-mocks-stanfords-index-of-forbidden-terms/
https://twitter.com/brithume/status/1605185855785762818
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-stanford-guide-to-acceptable-words-elimination-of-harmful-language-initiative-11671489552
https://s.wsj.net/public/resources/documents/stanfordlanguage.pdf
https://www.covidactnow.org/?s=44203167
https://sfstandard.com/business/uc-berkeleys-17m-ftx-stadium-naming-deal-dead-after-just-450-days/
https://www.ftxarena.com/
https://weaponizednews.com/product/weaponized-news-sticker-2/
https://wikispooks.com/w/images/c/c7/FBI-pedophile-symbols.pdf
https://rumble.com/v21smu6-rand-paul-releases-funny-new-christmas-parody-that-owns-the-libs.html
https://www.usdebtclock.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0_AqpdwqK4&t=3201s
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1606006951279792149?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1606006951279792149%7Ctwgr%5E7d2be31f5ec78322c0ef33c3505f44d611f367e3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2F1-7-trillion-omnibus-passed-by-senate%2F
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1605790574451122176/photo/1
Aborted Fetal Tissue In Your Food HEK-293 Kraft, PepsiCo, Nestle Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d72KsFEenz8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.