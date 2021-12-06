© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JFK's Speech On Secret Societies - ["The President and the Press" New York City 1961]
Follow
1
Share
Report
85 views • December 06, 2021
JFK's Speech On Secret Societies - "The President and the Press,"
[Before The American Newspaper Publishers Association, New York City 1961]
Sound recording of President John F. Kennedy's address to the American Newspaper Publishers Association at a Bureau of Advertising dinner held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. In his speech President Kennedy addresses his discontent with the press' news coverage of the Bay of Pigs incident, suggesting that there is a need for "far greater public information" and "far greater official secrecy."
https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/JFKWHA/1961/JFKWHA-025-001/JFKWHA-025-001
[Before The American Newspaper Publishers Association, New York City 1961]
Sound recording of President John F. Kennedy's address to the American Newspaper Publishers Association at a Bureau of Advertising dinner held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. In his speech President Kennedy addresses his discontent with the press' news coverage of the Bay of Pigs incident, suggesting that there is a need for "far greater public information" and "far greater official secrecy."
https://www.jfklibrary.org/asset-viewer/archives/JFKWHA/1961/JFKWHA-025-001/JFKWHA-025-001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.