Dr Gates Has A BRAND NEW 'Vaccine' To Sell Us All Again

Check out Dr Gates' Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/billgates/videos. We're not allowed to comment on any of Dr Gates's videos as he's a very busy man and doesn't have time to reply to anybody's questions about his 'work' I'm afraid, however, his main concern at the moment seems to be about saving everybody from polio and of course, getting vaccinated, always the bloody vaccine innit?
Mirrored - Mr Cheswick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.