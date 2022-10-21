Dr Gates Has A BRAND NEW 'Vaccine' To Sell Us All Again

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Check out Dr Gates' Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/billgates/videos. We're not allowed to comment on any of Dr Gates's videos as he's a very busy man and doesn't have time to reply to anybody's questions about his 'work' I'm afraid, however, his main concern at the moment seems to be about saving everybody from polio and of course, getting vaccinated, always the bloody vaccine innit?
Mirrored - Mr Cheswick