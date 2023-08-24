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Repeated VAXX poison injections generate immune tolerance to spike protein
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1594 views • August 24, 2023

IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein - “Increased IgG4 synthesis due to repeated mRNA vaccination with high antigen concentrations may also cause autoimmune diseases, and promote cancer growth and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals.”
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nihDOTgov/37243095/
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NHL HOCKEY STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BSSDBAcUZOXu/
Rodion Amirov -- the Toronto Maple Leafs 2020 first-round draft pick --- died Monday after courageously battling a brain tumor, his agent announced. He was just 21 years old. "It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career," agent Daniel Milstein wrote.
Amirov was diagnosed with the tumor in February 2022 after undergoing treatment for an unrelated injury in Russia. Rodion, a left winger, spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs on loan in his native Russia ... before halting his career permanently. Toronto signed Rodion to a three-year entry-level contract after he was selected 15th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.
https://www.tmzDOTcom/2023/08/14/toronto-maple-leafs-prospect-rodion-amirov-dead-at-21/

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