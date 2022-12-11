Daily Word * 12.3.2022 * I Will Lead You Out

All Scripture is KJV.





THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALK

https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

https://theappearance.net/





You Can Find More By Glynda at...

* http://www.justpraisehim.today

* https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/pb-2ck3x-14fc40/Just+Praise+Him+Today/page/5





* Text-to-Speech voices created with: voicemaker.in





* Text of audio:





My children, do not fear what comes as your government changes, but know that just as I rescued My people Israel, so will I also rescue you. I will lead you out of captivity and into your promised land.





Walk with Me and learn of Me for your time on earth is not long now. Do not grow weary in well doing, for you store up treasure in heaven that you will soon enjoy as you do it. All that you do to those in need, you do also to Me, and I am watching over you.





NOTE: As the Lord spoke this, I felt He was speaking especially to those of us in America as we watch our government heading towards communism. We are all aware of the bias in this country against Christians and we can feel what is coming. The Lord began telling me two decades ago that the Bible and every Christian book would be outlawed in America and we can now see our country headed in that direction. The Lord is assuring us in this word that He has already made a plan for us for this time.





Exodus 3:8





And I am come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites.





Exodus 7:5





And the Egyptians shall know that I am the LORD, when I stretch forth mine hand upon Egypt, and bring out the children of Israel from among them.





Galatians 6:9





And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.





Matthew 25:40





And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.