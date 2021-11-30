Long Beach’s Only ER Closes, Leaving 50,000 With No Emergency Care

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11/23/2021 Long Beach’s only ER closes due to shortage of staff. According to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, the hospital lost six dozen employees who could no longer serve patients as the State Department of Health withdrew their religious exemptions.