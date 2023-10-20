Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 20, 2023

Episode 2133 - Today is a green show. Discussing the following. Why is aluminum and flouride in combination so toxic? How is salt used to sterilize? Why are nations so concerned about population growth? What was used in the concentration camps to sterilize the inmates? Why is the immune system being targeted? Why have deviant lifestyles been promoted? Why were women forced into the workforce? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.