Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CORPORATE (Hidden in Plain Sight) Khazarian Mafia Globalist Crime Syndicate Wet Dream (2018) -- Will the Future Be Human? - Transhumanism and Eliminating Free Will - Yuval Noah Harari
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
182 Subscribers
55 views
Published a day ago

"By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Humans are hackable animals. This whole idea that humans have free will….that’s over."

Keywords
nwoglobalismtechnocracytranshumanismtotalitarianismgreat resetyuval noah harariglobal control gridglobalist crime syndicatewill the future be humannew world order dystopia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket