© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NSF Unable To Vouch For The Safety Of Fluoridation Chemicals. The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) does not vouch for the safety of fluoridation chemicals because it has not conducted its own risk assessment on fluoride, according to Amanda Phelka of NSF International, who was deposed as part of the ongoing fluoride lawsuit.