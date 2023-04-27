Globalists Target Paraguay’s Elections: CIA Visits Paraguay As WEF Pushes LGBT Agenda On Citizens

Stew Peters Show





Paraguay has an election coming up and they’re using the same rigged voting machines as Brazil.

Frankie Stockes joins Stew to discuss why the CIA recently made a visit to Paraguay.

Dr. José Ocampos has put his life on the line and made a video claiming globalists are implementing a soft coup in Paraguay.

Drug cartel enforcers are issuing threats against law abiding citizens of Paraguay ahead of the election on Sunday.

This election in Paraguay will decide the direction of the country.

Will they pivot towards communist China and Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum or will they remain free from the globo homo agenda?

The CIA has long had a presence in South American countries and now they are able to influence drug cartels and get them to overthrow elected governments.

