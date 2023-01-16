⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (16 January 2023)

The video wasn't released today with English subtitles. So here is the Russian version with English text as always below.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (16 January 2023) The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation. 💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have neutralised the units from 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). ◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated. 💥 In Krasny Liman direction, attacks launched by artillery units of the Central Military District at the concentration of manpower from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of over 75 Ukrainian personnel, 3 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 1 pickup near Serebryanka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). 💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District, supported by units of Airborne Troops, continue their offensive operations. ◽️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured personnel carrier, and 8 motor vehicles have been eliminated. 💥 In South Donetsk direction, units of the Eastern Military District have launched strikes at the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region) and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, and 2 pickups have been eliminated. ✈️💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 1 depot of ordnance, military and special hardware of the AFU near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), 1 hangar with the military hardware of 9th Special Regiment of Ukrainian National Guard near Malokaterinovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 79 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 101 areas. 💥 Counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in destruction of: ▪️ 1 Ukrainian Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzer near Avdeyevja (Donetsk People's Republic); ▪️ 1 D-30 howitzer near Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic); ▪️ 1 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer near Zaliznichnoye and Orekhovo (Zaporozhye region); ▪️ 1 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer near Inzhenernoye (Kherson region). ◽️ Moreover, 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), respectively. 💥 Air defence facilities have destroyed 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novosyolovskoye and Sofiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic). ◽️ 7 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS have been intercepted near Surovtsevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region). 📊 In total, 372 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,885 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 air defence missile systems, 7,537 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 983 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,841 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,066 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



