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Dorothy Moon On Election Integrity and Running for Idaho Secretary of State
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21 views • March 24, 2022
Idaho State Representative Dorothy Moon (R- Stanley) discusses with The New American both why she’s running for Idaho Secretary of State and her election integrity bill in the Idaho Legislature, House Bill No. 761.
If enacted, this bill would which implement multiple strong election-integrity reforms, such as strengthening the list of required documents to register to vote in order to verify an applicants’ identity, address, and citizenship. Her bill would also remove student IDs, which lack any security features and are easy to counterfeit, from being used as a valid form of identification for voting, thereby ending a loophole that has allowed students from out-of-state to vote in Idaho.
If enacted, this bill would which implement multiple strong election-integrity reforms, such as strengthening the list of required documents to register to vote in order to verify an applicants’ identity, address, and citizenship. Her bill would also remove student IDs, which lack any security features and are easy to counterfeit, from being used as a valid form of identification for voting, thereby ending a loophole that has allowed students from out-of-state to vote in Idaho.
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