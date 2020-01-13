Why Trump Did What He Did

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Bowne Report
Before the propaganda spin machine brainwashes America regarding President Trump's bold move to attack the heads of the Iranian snake, Alex Jones looks at why he did what he did. There is a long sordid history between the "Death to America" shouting Iranians and a host of American Presidents. Some Presidents have responded with strength and some have responded with cowardice. History reflects those results. But never in that history has a previous administration meddled in the foreign policy on a dangerous level demonstrated by the Obama Administration.
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