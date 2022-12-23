Bomb Cyclone! Keep Your Eggs From Freezing! Setting Up Heat For The Animals & Keeping The Hens Laying For The Winter. 12/23/22 Food Garden & Grow Rooms.





Also follow me on YouTube, Bitchute & Odysee at -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-x8Js5z3fXJA6uHFKfbLmA

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xCH38Zomzd3s/

https://odysee.com/@LucidFarms