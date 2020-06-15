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Is Nail Polish Damaging Your Health?
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19 views • June 15, 2020
Painting your nails can be a fun form of self-expression, but is it worth the health risk? Nail polish and nail polish remover both contain toxic chemicals that are absorbed through the nailbed and into your bloodstream, potentially damaging organs such as the kidneys or liver. Uncover all the potential health risks in this blog. https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-nail-polish-damaging-your-health
#Health #Beauty #CleanBeauty #Polish
#Health #Beauty #CleanBeauty #Polish
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