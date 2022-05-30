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Gene-editing experiment turns fluffy hamsters into ‘aggressive’ mutant rage monsters
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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586 views • May 30, 2022
Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/
Pet hamsters facing cull to stop monkeypox spread | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/guinea-pigs-and-hamsters-could-be-culled-to-stop-spread-of-monkeypox-16723875/?ico=related-posts

#BillGatesBioTerrorist - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillGatesBioTerrorist?src=hashtag_click

Zombie Preparedness | CDC
https://web.archive.org/web/20211110091958/https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm

170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention

Gates Foundation Hired PR Firm to Manipulate UN Over Gene Drives
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/gates-foundation-hired-pr-firm-to-manipulate-un-over-gene-drives/

Suspected saline switch sparks vaccine stir in Germany | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspected-saline-switch-sparks-vaccine-stir-germany-2021-08-10/

Gene editing turns fluffy hamsters into "aggressive" rage monsters - Internet Cloning
https://internetcloning.com/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters/
Gene-editing experiment turns fluffy hamsters into ‘aggressive’ mutant rage monsters | Usa news site
https://usanewssite.com/news/gene-editing-experiment-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-mutant-rage-monsters/

Power Grid Kill Switch Discovered
https://odysee.com/@Robert-Self:a0/Power-Grid-Kill-Switch-Discovered--pU41GkjGkAO3-:f
5G Will KILL US ALL
https://odysee.com/@ConspiraciesBeyond:e/FfYEg7rEkpTO.mp45g:7
BLM Wants To Kill All White People!
https://odysee.com/@Lies_All_Around_Us:7/BLM.Death.Threats.To.Whites:f

Proof Elites Are Faking COVID Jabs & Study Finds Mask Mandates "Significantly Increase" COVID Risk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BTvEU0xRqYUt/https://search.brave.com/search?q=1998+founding+director+gates+%2B%22foundation+for+population+control%22&;source=web

What does Bill Gates mean by “population control”? – Redress Information & Analysis
https://www.redressonline.com/2021/11/what-does-bill-gates-mean-by-population-control/

The Real Bill Gates wants Population Culling - Rumble
https://rumble.com/embed/vhz9dj/?pub=m6fb1
Keywords
cdcvaccinetechnologyjewsgenocideglobalholocaustunited nationseditingextinctiondarpabanbill gatescullingmonstersmoratoriumcrisprbio weaponaggressionfinal solutiongene drivehamsterscas9zombie preparedness
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