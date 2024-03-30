Israeli Army Takes More Losses In Gaza

The Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions in the Gaza Strip continue to inflict losses on the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

On March 27, the IDF announced that a Staff Sergeant from the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion was killed during clashes with Hamas fighters in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. His death brought the toll of slain troops in the ground operations in the Strip 253.

More than 1,400 others have been wounded since the start of the operations. Between March 24 and 29 only, at least 61 troops sustained injuries in Gaza, according to Hebrew media.

The most intense battles have been taking place around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the northern part of the Strip as well as in Khan Younis and nearby areas.

The al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, shared on March 29 a video showing its fighters shelling Israeli troops near the Shifa Hospital with mortars.

On the same day, Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released video footage showing an attack with a rocket-propelled grenade against a residential building occupied by Israeli troops close to the Nasir Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to the group, several soldiers were killed in the attack, while others were wounded and evacuated in a helicopter.

While failing to defeat Hamas and other factions in Gaza, the IDF continues to kill Palestinian civilians. On March 29, the health ministry in the Strip announced that 71 people were killed and at least 112 others were wounded in the last 24 hours only.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that at least 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 75,092 others injured since the outbreak of the Israel war on Gaza.

In addition to the high number of casualties, the Israeli war, now in its 175rd day, has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the Strip’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the United Nations.

Mirrored - South Front

