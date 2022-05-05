President Zelenskyy Addresses It Is Very Important for President Biden To Visit Ukraine

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05/04/2022 President Zelenskyy addresses in an interview with Fox News, that it is very important for President Biden to visit Ukraine and see for himself the places such as Bucha and Borodyanka, where the massacres took place