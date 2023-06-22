Create New Account
OceanGate Practices Lead to Bottom of the Sea Tomb? Death by Woke?
Did the hiring practices, not wanting to hire 50 year old white men with military experience to man the submarine that went looking for the titanic, lead to the disaster of the sub now lying at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean?


#stocktonrush #titanic #woke #oceangate #titanic


