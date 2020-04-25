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Złomiarze 5G (odcinek 1) / 5G Scrapers (episode 1)
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58 views • April 25, 2020
Pierwszy odcinek ,,Złomiarze 5G” nie zawiedzie swoich fanów. Bohaterowie rozkręcają się na dobre, a na ekranie zobaczymy poważne zlecenia okupione trudnościami, radością i całym wachlarzem emocji. Nasi nieustraszeni złomiarze wyburzają wielkie obiekty, mierzą się z niejedną wieżą telekomunikacyjną, a nawet demontują ten sprzęt za pomocą palnika gazowego.
The first episode, "5G Scrapers" will not disappoint their fans. The heroes are in full swing, and on the screen we will see serious orders of difficulty, joy and a whole range of emotions. Our fearless scrapers choose large facilities, compete with many telecommunications towers, and even disassemble this equipment with a gas burner.
The first episode, "5G Scrapers" will not disappoint their fans. The heroes are in full swing, and on the screen we will see serious orders of difficulty, joy and a whole range of emotions. Our fearless scrapers choose large facilities, compete with many telecommunications towers, and even disassemble this equipment with a gas burner.
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