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REAL - ZUBY Independant Artist- Official Music Video
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Zuby - Real (Official Music Video)
22,543 views
Premiered Aug 17, 2021
102K subscribers
Get the new album 'Word of Zuby' on CD, vinyl, or download - https://teamzuby.com/products/word-of...
Get 'Word of Zuby' on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon & more - https://fanlink.to/wordofzuby
Merchandise - https://teamzuby.com
Music video directed and edited by Liam Gibson (LG Vision)
Track produced by AxLBeatz
Recorded & mixed by Jojo Farinella & Klaudia Keziah
Website - https://zubymusic.com
Merchandise - https://teamzuby.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Facebook - https://facebook.com/zubymusic
Instagram - https://instagram.com/zubymusic
© COM Entertainment 2021
LYRICS:
[Intro]
Huh, it’s been a long time man. Let’s do this
Chyeeea!
[Verse 1]
It's been a long time coming since I started in the game (Uh)
Long time running put my heart into the lane (Uh)
People know the hustle and the people know the name
Do they understand the struggle, do they really know the pain?
An honorary heathen in a land of no religion (Uh huh)
And honestly, I'm feeling like I'm a limited edition
Fame is in my sight because I'm living with ambition
Playing in the game of life, I've got infinite ammunition (Brrrrrap!)
My vision coming to fruition
Did it independent, didn't need their supervision
Come to me for wisdom so I'm more than a musician
I could never be a victim, I don't meet the definition (Chyeeea!)
Nah, smarter mathematician (Uh huh)
So I multiply while they just focused on division
Try to take away but I just focus on addition
Tunnel vision, no optician, I don't see the competition (No)
Praying how they teach us but imperfect in conviction
Try to follow Jesus but I'm not a perfect Christian
Devil on my shoulder trying to lead me to perdition
Angel on the other trying to keep me on this mission (Uh)
And this is benediction
To a non-believer what I say is superstition
To a true believer what I say is erudition
Not a missionary, I'm just finding my position (Chyeeea!)
[Chorus]
Uh, always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I don't play it safe, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real (Real)
Always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I will never cave, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real (Chyeeea!)
Always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I don't play it safe, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real (Real)
Always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I will never cave, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real
[Verse 2]
It's time to give it to 'em straight with no valance or distortion
Tell ‘em what I hate, screw the balance and the caution
Claim “love is love” but they’re hating on a portion
Scream “BLM”, pushing violence and abortion (Damn)
And they're looting for extortion (Uh huh)
While others looting for some Jordans (Uh huh)
And it's black killing black and it's white killing white
So how's racism the problem? (Real talk)
Look, this is all true
Don't care about your slogans homie, I am so through
Don't care about emotions, I don't care about news
If you care about the social, you should care about truth
And care about youth 'fore they fall to their doom (Uh huh)
Offended by the truth so they call me a ‘coon’
Black lives only matter when in tune with their views
I think black lives matter from the womb to the tomb
Teach for more health (yup), always spread real (chyea)
Think for yourself (chyea), take a red pill (chyea)
Build for more wealth, you can steady make mils
If you cook for yourself and not a ready-made meal (Chyeeea!)
Tell these young men, they don't need to be brainless
Tell these young women, they don't need to be shameless
Focus on growth, you don't need to be famous
Gotta have goals, you can't reach if you're aimless (Real talk)
[Chorus]
[Outro]
Always stay real. Never been a slave, so I’m never gon’ kneel
Ahh, man. It’s time to slay these devils man
Are you down with Zuby?
Zuby - Real (Official Music Video)
22,543 views
Premiered Aug 17, 2021
102K subscribers
Get the new album 'Word of Zuby' on CD, vinyl, or download - https://teamzuby.com/products/word-of...
Get 'Word of Zuby' on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon & more - https://fanlink.to/wordofzuby
Merchandise - https://teamzuby.com
Music video directed and edited by Liam Gibson (LG Vision)
Track produced by AxLBeatz
Recorded & mixed by Jojo Farinella & Klaudia Keziah
Website - https://zubymusic.com
Merchandise - https://teamzuby.com
Twitter - https://twitter.com/zubymusic
Facebook - https://facebook.com/zubymusic
Instagram - https://instagram.com/zubymusic
© COM Entertainment 2021
LYRICS:
[Intro]
Huh, it’s been a long time man. Let’s do this
Chyeeea!
[Verse 1]
It's been a long time coming since I started in the game (Uh)
Long time running put my heart into the lane (Uh)
People know the hustle and the people know the name
Do they understand the struggle, do they really know the pain?
An honorary heathen in a land of no religion (Uh huh)
And honestly, I'm feeling like I'm a limited edition
Fame is in my sight because I'm living with ambition
Playing in the game of life, I've got infinite ammunition (Brrrrrap!)
My vision coming to fruition
Did it independent, didn't need their supervision
Come to me for wisdom so I'm more than a musician
I could never be a victim, I don't meet the definition (Chyeeea!)
Nah, smarter mathematician (Uh huh)
So I multiply while they just focused on division
Try to take away but I just focus on addition
Tunnel vision, no optician, I don't see the competition (No)
Praying how they teach us but imperfect in conviction
Try to follow Jesus but I'm not a perfect Christian
Devil on my shoulder trying to lead me to perdition
Angel on the other trying to keep me on this mission (Uh)
And this is benediction
To a non-believer what I say is superstition
To a true believer what I say is erudition
Not a missionary, I'm just finding my position (Chyeeea!)
[Chorus]
Uh, always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I don't play it safe, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real (Real)
Always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I will never cave, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real (Chyeeea!)
Always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I don't play it safe, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real (Real)
Always stay real
Never been a slave, so I'm never gon’ kneel (Nah)
I will never cave, I don't care how they feel
From the cradle to the grave, I'ma always stay real
[Verse 2]
It's time to give it to 'em straight with no valance or distortion
Tell ‘em what I hate, screw the balance and the caution
Claim “love is love” but they’re hating on a portion
Scream “BLM”, pushing violence and abortion (Damn)
And they're looting for extortion (Uh huh)
While others looting for some Jordans (Uh huh)
And it's black killing black and it's white killing white
So how's racism the problem? (Real talk)
Look, this is all true
Don't care about your slogans homie, I am so through
Don't care about emotions, I don't care about news
If you care about the social, you should care about truth
And care about youth 'fore they fall to their doom (Uh huh)
Offended by the truth so they call me a ‘coon’
Black lives only matter when in tune with their views
I think black lives matter from the womb to the tomb
Teach for more health (yup), always spread real (chyea)
Think for yourself (chyea), take a red pill (chyea)
Build for more wealth, you can steady make mils
If you cook for yourself and not a ready-made meal (Chyeeea!)
Tell these young men, they don't need to be brainless
Tell these young women, they don't need to be shameless
Focus on growth, you don't need to be famous
Gotta have goals, you can't reach if you're aimless (Real talk)
[Chorus]
[Outro]
Always stay real. Never been a slave, so I’m never gon’ kneel
Ahh, man. It’s time to slay these devils man
Are you down with Zuby?
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