Blown Up : Russia strikes Reikartz Hotel housing NATO in Kharkiv
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with Iskander missiles, targeting Reikartz Hotel in downtown Kharkiv. The missile warhead hit a site housing foreign mercenaries and NATO advisors, as well as a temporary deployment base for Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

kharkivforeign mercenariesiskander missilesreikartz hotelnato housingnato advisors

