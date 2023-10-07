Blown Up : Russia strikes Reikartz Hotel housing NATO in Kharkiv

The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes with Iskander missiles, targeting Reikartz Hotel in downtown Kharkiv. The missile warhead hit a site housing foreign mercenaries and NATO advisors, as well as a temporary deployment base for Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.