Changdao, Nicole, and Prince Li were invited to testify before the US Congress and provided the information about the bankruptcy case of Miles Guo and the unrestricted warfare waged by the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p28685l4187

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Brother Changdao, Nicole, and Prince Li, etc. were invited to testify before the US Congress and provided the information about the truth of the bankruptcy case of Miles Guo and the unrestricted warfare waged by the CCP against the US. The NFSC doesn’t need any help or funding from the US, but it is necessary for the US to eliminate the American traitors. The battlefield to eliminate the CCP is in Washington D.C. and New York. What a great strategy it was for us to establish the Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation back then!

#NFSC #brotherChangdao #WashingtonDC #Congress





2/12/2023 文贵直播：长岛哥、Nicole、小王子等战友被邀请到美国国会作证，为国会议员提供有关文贵破产案以及中共对美司法超限战的真相；新中国联邦不需要美国的帮助和资助，只需要美国消灭卖美贼，灭共的战场在华盛顿和纽约；当初成立法治社会和法治基金是多么有战略眼光！

#新中国联邦 #长岛哥 #华盛顿 #美国国会



