Finding God - Walter Veith

Is finding God difficult? Careful study of God's word reveals that learning how to find God is easier than learning how to trust God. But trusting God and surrendering our lives to Him are essential if we are to have a relationship with Him. How well do you need to know God in order to make a complete surrender to Him? How do you get to know God? What is needed for you to learn how to trust God? What does He require of you? In this episode, Walter Veith shares lessons about how to find God from the experiences of the children of Israel at Sinai. Learn what finding God is really about.


