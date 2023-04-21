283) Médicos alertam para elevada mortalidade jovem

Fonte original - Créditos à TVI, Rúbrica Jornal Nacional (Abril 17, 2023):"Governo quer fugir das causas da mortalidade". Aumento súbito dos enfartes leva médicos a exigir investigação: https://tvi.iol.pt/noticias/videos/governo/governo-quer-fugir-das-causas-da-mortalidade-aumento-subito-dos-enfartes-leva-medicos-a-exigir-investigacao/643d834d0cf2c84d7fd1e669
Cerca de 77 profissionais de saúde escreveram ao Governo e ao Parlamento a pedir uma investigação urgente ao aumento súbito da mortalidade e das doenças do coração.
Este grupo de profissionais de Saúde, onde se incluem muitos médicos, avança que uma das hipóteses é o adiamento de tratamentos durante a pandemia.
