283) Médicos alertam para elevada mortalidade jovem
Fonte original - Créditos à TVI, Rúbrica Jornal Nacional (Abril 17, 2023):"Governo quer fugir das causas da mortalidade". Aumento súbito dos enfartes leva médicos a exigir investigação: https://tvi.iol.pt/noticias/videos/governo/governo-quer-fugir-das-causas-da-mortalidade-aumento-subito-dos-enfartes-leva-medicos-a-exigir-investigacao/643d834d0cf2c84d7fd1e669


Cerca de 77 profissionais de saúde escreveram ao Governo e ao Parlamento a pedir uma investigação urgente ao aumento súbito da mortalidade e das doenças do coração.


Este grupo de profissionais de Saúde, onde se incluem muitos médicos, avança que uma das hipóteses é o adiamento de tratamentos durante a pandemia.


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

