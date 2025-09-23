Decentralization: The Path To True Liberty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decentralization is the ultimate answer to tyranny. From education to finance, returning power to individuals and families is key. Newman urges: reject top-down control and embrace freedom at every level.
#Decentralization #Liberty #Freedom #SelfGovernance #NewWorldOrder
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport