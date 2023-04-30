Alternative Therapies To Surgery



The video featured in this presentation focuses on alternative therapies for managing pain and avoiding surgery. Its intention is to inform individuals that the body has the innate ability to heal itself through the implementation of natural, alternative healing techniques that have been practiced for centuries.

It is important to note that the video does not touch upon the topic of spiritual healing, which is an established practice similar to what is mentioned in this video. This field requires specialized coursework and practical experience, culminating in a certification exam.

The presentation aims to raise awareness of the existence of alternative therapies for pain management and surgical alternatives. It highlights the fact that the human body has incredible healing capabilities and that there are effective natural remedies available that do not require invasive surgery. While spiritual healing is not mentioned in this video, it is worth noting that it is a well-established field of study that can provide additional benefits to those seeking alternative healing methods. The source of the video is from Tuck's Information And Health Store. We are currently temporarily closed for maintenance but we are open for any questions or concerns related to health, wellness and nutrition. You may reach us at [email protected]















