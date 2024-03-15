Episode 92: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Dr. Jim Garrison

Angeline Marie interviews Dr. Jim Garrison to find out the TRUTH behind the Russian-Ukraine war. They discuss the history and the media's role in pushing a particular agenda.
Sources:
Dr. Jim Garrison/Ubiquity University
VIDEO 1 - THE PATHWAY TO PEACE IN UKRAINE
https://community.ubiquityuniversity.org/posts/understanding-the-war-in-ukraine
VIDEO 2 - Tanks for Ukraine: Dangerous Milestone
https://community.ubiquityuniversity.org/posts/tanks-for-ukraine-a-new-milestone-in-the-war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.