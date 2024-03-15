Create New Account
Episode 92: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Dr. Jim Garrison
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Angeline Marie interviews Dr. Jim Garrison to find out the TRUTH behind the Russian-Ukraine war. They discuss the history and the media's role in pushing a particular agenda.


Sources:

Dr. Jim Garrison/Ubiquity University

VIDEO 1 - THE PATHWAY TO PEACE IN UKRAINE

https://community.ubiquityuniversity.org/posts/understanding-the-war-in-ukraine

VIDEO 2 - Tanks for Ukraine: Dangerous Milestone

https://community.ubiquityuniversity.org/posts/tanks-for-ukraine-a-new-milestone-in-the-war

Keywords
current eventspoliticsnwonatogeopoliticsrussia ukraine war

