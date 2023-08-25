Create New Account
Perilous Turbulence Ahead...Fasten Your Seat Belts and Remain Calm
The Appearance
END TIME NEWS REPORT 8.25


BRICS POISED TO INVITE NEW MEMBERS

https://www.reuters.com/world/brics-poised-invite-new-members-join-bloc-sources-2023-08-24/


FIVE BRICS NATIONS ANNOUNCE ADMISSION OF SIX NEW COUNTRIES

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/aug/24/five-brics-nations-announce-admission-of-six-new-countries-to-bloc


SAUDI ARABIA TO JOIN BRICS

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2023/8/24/saudi-arabia-iran-to-join-brics-as-grouping-admits-six-new-members


DR. FALSI DECLARES LOCKDOWNS WERE ABSOLUTELY JUSTIFIED

https://www.dossier.today/p/fauci-declares-lockdowns-were-absolutely


PRESIDENT TRUMP'S MUGSHOOT GETS 100 MILLION VIEWS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/president-trumps-first-tweet-mugshot-gets-100-million/


AMISH FARMER EXPOSES GOVNT'S ALL-OUT WAR ON FAMILY LIVELIHOOD

https://patriotalerts.com/2023/08/watch-amish-farmer-exposes-governments-all-out-war-on-his-familys-livelihood/


NEW NAMES FOR HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP

https://livelovefruit.com/new-names-for-high-fructose-corn-syrup/


