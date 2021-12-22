© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. SHANKARA CHETTY TESTIFIES BEFORE THE GERMAN CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE
Follow
0
Share
Report
234 views • December 22, 2021
DR. SHANKARA CHETTY TESTIFIES BEFORE THE GERMAN CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE
Shankara Chetty could be called a second Zelenko. He is a medical doctor, a general practitioner in South Africa who has treated more than 7000 Covid patients successfully, without the need for extra oxygen or hospitalization. Through meticulous observation he was able to discern the nature of Covid-19 as a two-phase illness with a respiratory and an allergic phase, and to develop a treatment protocol which he describes in the first part of the interview.
In the second part he is talking about how he sees the pandemic, long covid, the virus and its variants, the whack scenes, and the development of a new medicine, to treat the negative effects from the spike proteins.
I offer here a one-hour essentials edit of Chetty's 1hr 50min testimony before the German Corona Inquiry Committee (session 82, Dec 10th, 2021). Get the full interview from their official channel:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Dr-Shankara-Chetty-session-82-en:5
Consider supporting them with information and/or financial means.
Enjoy, stay away from the jabs, and don't forget to bookmark or subscribe to this channel if you haven't done so already. I will continue to collect essential and interesting information as further atrocities of the regime come to the surface.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/nV1c0N5bS1Xu/
Shankara Chetty could be called a second Zelenko. He is a medical doctor, a general practitioner in South Africa who has treated more than 7000 Covid patients successfully, without the need for extra oxygen or hospitalization. Through meticulous observation he was able to discern the nature of Covid-19 as a two-phase illness with a respiratory and an allergic phase, and to develop a treatment protocol which he describes in the first part of the interview.
In the second part he is talking about how he sees the pandemic, long covid, the virus and its variants, the whack scenes, and the development of a new medicine, to treat the negative effects from the spike proteins.
I offer here a one-hour essentials edit of Chetty's 1hr 50min testimony before the German Corona Inquiry Committee (session 82, Dec 10th, 2021). Get the full interview from their official channel:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Dr-Shankara-Chetty-session-82-en:5
Consider supporting them with information and/or financial means.
Enjoy, stay away from the jabs, and don't forget to bookmark or subscribe to this channel if you haven't done so already. I will continue to collect essential and interesting information as further atrocities of the regime come to the surface.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/nV1c0N5bS1Xu/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.