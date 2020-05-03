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Feisty Latina Gets Handcuffed for Not Wearing a Mask at Menards in Indiana
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375 views • May 03, 2020
My friend Rita was handcuffed in front of a department store today for not wearing a mask. This interview will cover the circumstances leading up to the arrest as well as her thinking about the future.
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