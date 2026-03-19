"It takes money to kill bad guys." - Hegseth confirms the US needs $200 billion more to fight Iran.

Adding:

The EU did not agree on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

"Hungary and Slovakia did not support a number of points in the final statement on Ukraine. The loan of 90 billion dollars to Ukraine was also not granted," — the media reports.

Hungary has banned the entry into the country and the entire Schengen zone for ex-General of the Security Service of Ukraine Omelchenko who threatened Prime Minister Orban.

In addition to him, the blacklist includes the leader of the neo-Nazi group "C14" Yevhen Karas, as well as political analyst Boris Tizengauz, as reported on the website of the Hungarian Cabinet of Ministers.

They personally threatened Hungary with the possibility of a military attack from Ukraine, or threatened both the Prime Minister and his family, — emphasized the head of the Hungarian leader's administration.