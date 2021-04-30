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Illuminati NWO fallen angel avatar's message admit they killed entire villages & disguise as benevolent fake aliens
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253 views • April 30, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
The fallen angels have done a service by being used by God to show their true identities
Here is vital intel for you humans who are scheduled for extermination by the fallen angels. The following Facebook message to me today from an individual called “Iriosos Venusian” is an admission by the fallen angels that they are LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) molesting sex perverts, and send black magick demons, and disguise as benevolent “light being” handsome aliens, and are the pre-Adamic race that Timothy Alberino falsely claims are prior ancient human aliens, and that they have genocide killed humans throughout history because they hate and look down on “illegitimate creations” cockroach pest humans, and they hate Christians & their Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, and that they have killed entire human villages with witchcraft, and that they are here on this in earth in avatar human bodies who own all the silver and gold.
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How sweet, unfortunately for you your god has not put down any of us. A few months ago you claimed that your ridiculous creator of the heavens and the earth had killed the members of the black nobility but I am sorry to say that none of the princes have died and they are doing just fine. You like to insult the members of your specie of idiots but even you some years ago support Donald Trump and Qanon as well as the Pleiadians as saviors of the humanity of even at the beginning of your writings you do not speak about Nephilim but of fallen angels. You are ridiculous and do not hurt anyone and it is only for pleasure that we come to see you, go ahead and pray that your god will destroy me but he will not do it because he is weak. We are the original and pre-adamic children of the cosmos and your species is an illegitimate creation of a pathetic god. For pure pleasure I will do black magic on you to show you that your god can do nothing against me. Maybe I am even the demon that has been molesting you for years. But wait, is your god so weak that he can't do anything while I am so rich in gold and silver? What little Jesus can't come and destroy me, am I, humble Venusian, stronger than all the members of your angelic army? I made horror to your kind as well as to your Christians, your god is well deaf. You should prostrate yourselves and addorate me and mine as the only true deities, because we are real, we are the originals and not a little Christian who has fun on Facebook and his little cute but not very useful deity. What are you really going to do if I am the demon that molletes you? All the other dracos who keep insulting you are still alive and well... Go ahead and we'll see who is the most divine among us... A little human or powerful deities of the stars. My spells have destroyed entire villages because I am a god and not you
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When they are scared of us and our God, and are pressured, they come out into the open to try to intimidate you, as if they are some kind of powerful beings that can bully the humans around by intimidation. It is laughable. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The fallen angels have done a service by being used by God to show their true identities
Here is vital intel for you humans who are scheduled for extermination by the fallen angels. The following Facebook message to me today from an individual called “Iriosos Venusian” is an admission by the fallen angels that they are LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) molesting sex perverts, and send black magick demons, and disguise as benevolent “light being” handsome aliens, and are the pre-Adamic race that Timothy Alberino falsely claims are prior ancient human aliens, and that they have genocide killed humans throughout history because they hate and look down on “illegitimate creations” cockroach pest humans, and they hate Christians & their Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, and that they have killed entire human villages with witchcraft, and that they are here on this in earth in avatar human bodies who own all the silver and gold.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
How sweet, unfortunately for you your god has not put down any of us. A few months ago you claimed that your ridiculous creator of the heavens and the earth had killed the members of the black nobility but I am sorry to say that none of the princes have died and they are doing just fine. You like to insult the members of your specie of idiots but even you some years ago support Donald Trump and Qanon as well as the Pleiadians as saviors of the humanity of even at the beginning of your writings you do not speak about Nephilim but of fallen angels. You are ridiculous and do not hurt anyone and it is only for pleasure that we come to see you, go ahead and pray that your god will destroy me but he will not do it because he is weak. We are the original and pre-adamic children of the cosmos and your species is an illegitimate creation of a pathetic god. For pure pleasure I will do black magic on you to show you that your god can do nothing against me. Maybe I am even the demon that has been molesting you for years. But wait, is your god so weak that he can't do anything while I am so rich in gold and silver? What little Jesus can't come and destroy me, am I, humble Venusian, stronger than all the members of your angelic army? I made horror to your kind as well as to your Christians, your god is well deaf. You should prostrate yourselves and addorate me and mine as the only true deities, because we are real, we are the originals and not a little Christian who has fun on Facebook and his little cute but not very useful deity. What are you really going to do if I am the demon that molletes you? All the other dracos who keep insulting you are still alive and well... Go ahead and we'll see who is the most divine among us... A little human or powerful deities of the stars. My spells have destroyed entire villages because I am a god and not you
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
When they are scared of us and our God, and are pressured, they come out into the open to try to intimidate you, as if they are some kind of powerful beings that can bully the humans around by intimidation. It is laughable. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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