EXPOSED The Next Phase of the Left’s War Against Christians Glenn TV Ep 231

Glenn Beck





Oct 19, 2022 WATCH more Glenn TV: https://blazetv.com/glenn

Churches, people of faith, and religious institutions are under attack from all directions: the media, street activists, and perversions within the church itself. But now, Christians are fending off a government openly hostile to them for practicing the First Amendment. The FBI is making moves on pro-life activists — at GUNPOINT — even though the non-violent cases are over a year old. Meanwhile, where are the FBI arrests for the violent pro-abortion members of Jane’s Revenge? Where are the FBI indictments for the over 170 attacks on Catholic targets since May 2020? There is a sinister left-wing agenda at play, and Glenn exposes it and the false prophets leading the way. “Church and state” has been warped into "state VERSUS the church,” and all signs point to continued escalation. Glenn explains why the government is intent on making extremists out of peaceful pro-lifers, like Paul Vaughn — another Christian “extremist” arrested by lethal force with his children watching. Paul faces up to 11 years in prison but tells Glenn why he won’t back down from his faith.





#blazetv #glennbeck #christian





► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu





► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/





► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://theblaze.com/newsletters





Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV

http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9c7QvfRNq8



