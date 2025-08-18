Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 18, 2025 – Vaccine mass extermination program to clear out humans for the rise of AI data centers

- AI Data Center vs. Humans War Introduction (0:11)

- Trump Administration and AI Data Center Analysis (1:50)

- Trump's Actions and Potential Arrests (7:00)

- Election Integrity and Midterm Concerns (8:15)

- Special Report: AI Data Centers vs. Humans (11:18)

- Impact of AI Data Centers on Communities (17:51)

- Depopulation Agenda and Bio Weapons (50:09)

- Government and Corporate Complicity (50:37)

- Environmental Impact and Herbicide Spraying (54:53)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:00:27)

- Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Western Europe's Decline (1:09:12)

- Germany's Economic and Political Decline (1:31:06)

- Russia's Military and Technological Advancements (1:34:24)

- The U.S. and Russia's Geopolitical Shift (1:36:37)

- The Impact of U.S. and Russian Negotiations (1:41:03)

- The Role of the British Empire in Global Conflict (1:45:14)

- The Terrain Theory and Natural Healing (2:11:43)

- The Flaws in PCR Testing and Food Safety (2:29:26)

- The Role of Parasites in Health and Disease (2:38:32)

- The Decline of Western Medicine and the Rise of Natural Healing (2:49:35)

- Flu Diagnosis and PCR Testing (2:50:43)

- Impact of Flu Shots and Nocebo Effect (2:52:59)

- Government Fraud and Emergency Declarations (2:55:44)

- Causes of Disease and Natural Healing (3:00:48)

- Nocebo Effect and Government Manipulation (3:04:18)

- Personal Experiences and Placebo Effect (3:09:34)

- Critical Thinking and Decentralized Living (3:14:58)

- Government Taxation and Privacy (3:37:03)

- Enoch AI and Health Ranger Products (3:42:43)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/