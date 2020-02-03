Bioacoustics Solution, Frequencies Now Available, ManMade Dangerous Contagion w/ Sharry Edwards

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Please share this video as you are the only way this information will be spread to others
Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to discuss her latest analysis on the CoronaVirus.
Listeners can download the Le Ciel sound file to combat the flu and other viruses @ https://sarahwestall.com/bioacoustics... . There will be many other documents provided by Sharry on the site as well. The direct link to Le Ciel in MP3 format is https://media.blubrry.com/business_ga...
Sharry also shares with listeners the new voice analysis tool available to check your own readings for the coronavirus. Test yourself for the virus @ http://SoundHealthPortal.com