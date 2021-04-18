© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cedar Wood, the Cleansing Ritual After Leprosy, the Temple, and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • April 18, 2021
My commentary on the 2021 Tazria and Metzora Torah portions.
Other videos cited:
Leprosy and the Cleansing Blood of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydaxfd53o7w&;t=10s
The Tabernacle Acacia Wood Poles and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkd49efct2w&;t=181s
Is Messianic Prophecy Literal? Can It Be Taken Out of Context? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El7pLZp7ziI&;t=7s
The Colors of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckEoYWROUE
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 14:1-6, 49-52
Numbers 19:6, 9; 24:5-6
2 Samuel 7:1-2
1 Kings 5:5-6, 8, 10; 6:9-10, 14-20, 36
John 1:14; 16:5-7
1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 6:19
Picture sources:
https://www.csmedia1.com/cogginsbaptist.org/jesus-carrying-the-cross.jpg
https://www.ifiwalkedwithjesus.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/leprosy-cleansing-1024x585.jpg
https://blog.world-mysteries.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/jes_solomonTemple.jpg
http://narrowgateentrance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/sideChambers.png
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/bd/a7/5e/bda75e88fba9e0ce9ed20760cbc200a2.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/88/82/ae/8882aea3aa6de8764c7ca0614f260787.jpg
https://www.johnpratt.com/items/docs/lds/meridian/2003/images/sol_tem_inside.jpg
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-1uwm4RkpHQI/UhmB1Ar2KGI/AAAAAAAAARM/Dk0NbUktwXc/s1600/Aaron+in+the+temple.jpg
https://www.thenarrowtruth.com/uploads/1/0/6/9/10698654/published/temple-inner-court2.jpg?1556637670
https://www.bible-history.com/tabernacle/images/GARK29.gif
http://lh6.ggpht.com/_zVvYxLpojG0/SoYZOqTp71I/AAAAAAAAAEg/ivqc2ieJC5I/s800/outer-court.jpg
http://www.lamblion.com/images/publications/articles/ark_travelmap.jpg
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-6x3Ow-Cvc4M/UEuCCuNUhtI/AAAAAAAAANU/jAYdNw8FLAQ/s1600/SolsTemple.jpg
https://wonderingfair.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/crucifixion-worship-jesus-cross.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
Leprosy and the Cleansing Blood of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydaxfd53o7w&;t=10s
The Tabernacle Acacia Wood Poles and the Crucifixion of Yeshua / Jesus - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkd49efct2w&;t=181s
Is Messianic Prophecy Literal? Can It Be Taken Out of Context? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El7pLZp7ziI&;t=7s
The Colors of God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FckEoYWROUE
Bible verses covered:
Leviticus 14:1-6, 49-52
Numbers 19:6, 9; 24:5-6
2 Samuel 7:1-2
1 Kings 5:5-6, 8, 10; 6:9-10, 14-20, 36
John 1:14; 16:5-7
1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 6:19
Picture sources:
https://www.csmedia1.com/cogginsbaptist.org/jesus-carrying-the-cross.jpg
https://www.ifiwalkedwithjesus.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/leprosy-cleansing-1024x585.jpg
https://blog.world-mysteries.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/jes_solomonTemple.jpg
http://narrowgateentrance.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/sideChambers.png
https://i.pinimg.com/236x/bd/a7/5e/bda75e88fba9e0ce9ed20760cbc200a2.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/88/82/ae/8882aea3aa6de8764c7ca0614f260787.jpg
https://www.johnpratt.com/items/docs/lds/meridian/2003/images/sol_tem_inside.jpg
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-1uwm4RkpHQI/UhmB1Ar2KGI/AAAAAAAAARM/Dk0NbUktwXc/s1600/Aaron+in+the+temple.jpg
https://www.thenarrowtruth.com/uploads/1/0/6/9/10698654/published/temple-inner-court2.jpg?1556637670
https://www.bible-history.com/tabernacle/images/GARK29.gif
http://lh6.ggpht.com/_zVvYxLpojG0/SoYZOqTp71I/AAAAAAAAAEg/ivqc2ieJC5I/s800/outer-court.jpg
http://www.lamblion.com/images/publications/articles/ark_travelmap.jpg
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-6x3Ow-Cvc4M/UEuCCuNUhtI/AAAAAAAAANU/jAYdNw8FLAQ/s1600/SolsTemple.jpg
https://wonderingfair.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/crucifixion-worship-jesus-cross.jpg
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.