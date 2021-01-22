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Did Biden attack Trump on day one? | Political analyst reacts
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70 views • January 22, 2021
ANALYSIS: Mark Halperin reacts to the words and actions taken in the first day of the Biden administration, and if the Biden team can truly provide the US with the 'unity' they've preached. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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